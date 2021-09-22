Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 districts

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Natore and Rajshahi, in two days.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A newlywed young woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her father's house in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Lima Akhter, 18, was the wife of Raihan Kabir of Amanta Village in Patnitala Upazila of the district. She was the daughter of Abdur Rashid of Shisha Kharpa Village in Porsha Upazila.

The deceased's father Abdur Rashid said Raihan Kabir, a member of Bangladesh Army, got married with Lima six months back. Lima lived in her father's house most of the time since the marriage. She had been frustrated for the last couple of days.

However, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Sree Bikash Chandra Das, 20, son of Sree Bacchu Das, was a resident of Gunaihati Moholla in the upazila.

Local Ward Councillor Ziaul Haque said Puja Rani, wife of the deceased, was staying at her father's house for the last three months due to her physical illness.

Bikash wanted his wife to return his house for the last couple of days.

As the parents of Puja Rani did not want to send her to in-laws' house now, Bikash got angry.

Later, he took excessive sleeping pills at early hours on Monday out of huff with his wife.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a private clinic in Bonpara area.

Bikash, later, died there at dawn while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Baraigram Police Station in this connection.

Bonpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Rashedul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his father-in-law's house in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Abu Saeed, 45, was a resident of Daukandi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abu Saeed had been living with his wife and children at his father-in-law Israel Ali's house in Kanpara Durgadaha Village for long.

However, Abu Saeed hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Locals said Abu Saeed was addicted to drugs.

However, he might have committed suicide following a family dispute, they assumed.

Confirming the incident, Durgapur PS OC Hashmat Ali said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









