Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

At least two persons were found dead in two districts- Bogura and Madaripur, on Tuesday.
BOGURA: Police recovered a sack-wrapped body of a youth from a ditch at Islampur area in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 9am.
The deceased was identified as Humayun, 35, son of Abdul Wahab of Islampur.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Hasan Ali confirmed the news.
He said, from Monday night Humayun was remaining missing. Seeing his body in the ditch in the morning on Tuesday, neighbours informed police.
The body was recovered, and it was identified, the OC added.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: An unidentified body, 43, was found in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Police recovered the body from an abandoned room in a hand-leg tied condition. Its face was burn with inflammatory chemical.
It was anticipated by police that the unknown person was killed some 7-8 days back.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisur Rahman said, "Being informed, we recovered the body and sent it to the morgue for an autopsy report."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Threshing paddy on busy road causes accidents at Bagmara
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts
Two drown in two districts
C-19: Five more die at RMCH, 62 more infected in Rajshahi Div
Water hyacinths pollute Kaptai Lake
The Postharvest Technology Division of BARI organised a day-long impact training
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 districts
Two found dead in two districts


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft