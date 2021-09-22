Two found dead in two districts

At least two persons were found dead in two districts- Bogura and Madaripur, on Tuesday.

BOGURA: Police recovered a sack-wrapped body of a youth from a ditch at Islampur area in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 9am.

The deceased was identified as Humayun, 35, son of Abdul Wahab of Islampur.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Hasan Ali confirmed the news.

He said, from Monday night Humayun was remaining missing. Seeing his body in the ditch in the morning on Tuesday, neighbours informed police.

The body was recovered, and it was identified, the OC added.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: An unidentified body, 43, was found in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Police recovered the body from an abandoned room in a hand-leg tied condition. Its face was burn with inflammatory chemical.

It was anticipated by police that the unknown person was killed some 7-8 days back.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisur Rahman said, "Being informed, we recovered the body and sent it to the morgue for an autopsy report."





