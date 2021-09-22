Video
Trust Bank’s ATM booth launched at Kaptai

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

Rangamati Region Commander Brigadier General Iftekur Rahman, PSC, as chief guest, inaugurated an ATM booth in Kaptai Upazila on Tuesday. photo: observer

Rangamati Region Commander Brigadier General Iftekur Rahman, PSC, as chief guest, inaugurated an ATM booth in Kaptai Upazila on Tuesday. photo: observer

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Sept 21: An ATM booth of Trust Bank Limited (TBL) has been launched in Kaptai Upazila of the district.
It was inaugurated on Tuesday morning by Rangamati Region Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Iftekur Rahman, PSC, as chief guest.
After opening, he said, the booth will remain open 24 hours, and people of all walks of life will receive its services. In the next year, a bank branch will be opened, he added.
The inaugural function was attended, among others, by 23 Bengal Commander  Lieutenant Colonel Gazi Mohammad Mizanul Haq, PSC, 56 Bengal Commander Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Zahid, PSC, Kaptai Upazila Chairman Md Mafizul Haq, Union Member Engineer Abdul Latif, and  Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain.


