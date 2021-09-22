Video
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:51 AM
Home Countryside

149 govt pry schools at Fulbari yet to get allotted money

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Anil Chandro Roy

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 21: Deep frustration is prevailing among head teachers of 149 government primary schools in Fulbari Upazila of the district for not getting school development money in time.
They were supposed to get the money by June 30. They said due to the delay in getting the allocated money, the school development is halted.
While taking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of head teachers said, these 149 schools got allocation for 2020-2021 fiscal year. But due to negligence from Upazila Primary Education officials, the allocated money was not sent to accounts of these schools.
Due to a long gap of suspension, school classrooms have turned dirty.
Reopening all educational intuitions by September 12 was asked by the Prime Minister and Education Minister. Though the reopening was instructed about two weeks before, the alloted money was not sent to school accounts. Head teachers were asked verbally by upazila education officer to prepare the schools at their own cost.
 Later, in a compelling situation, head teachers prepared their respective schools by cleansing, washing and spraying at their own cost.
On September 14, first phase instalment of the allocated money was released to joint accounts of schools under pressure from leaders of Upazila Teachers Association. But the second phase instalment is yet to be received.
Head Teacher Md Delwar Hossain of Balarhat Government Primary School said, it is the norm to release the money by June 30. "We don't know when the second instalment will be given," he added.
He was echoed by Head teacher of Janukuti Government Primary School Ashraful Islam. "It is two and a half months passing; but we have not got the allotted money. We have done 60-70 per cent of school-preparing works at our own cost."
President of Upazila Teacher Association Golam Mostafa said, the second instalment will be given after inspecting institutions.
Upazila Assistant Primary Education Officer Riajul Islam said, after talking with upazila education officer it can be known when the second instalment will be given.
 Upazila Primary Education Officer Md Ershadul Haq said, due to technical problem, the slip money was not given; it has been informed to the authorities concerned. We are expecting to release the second instalment within few days, he added.
Rangpur Divisional Deputy Director Md Mujadihul Islam said, "Measures will be taken soon in this regard."


