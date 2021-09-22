One killed, 20 hurt in Tangail mishap

TANGAIL, Sept 21: A man was killed and 20 others were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Syed Ali Khan, 60, was a residents of Kochpur village under Porsha upazila in Naogaon.

The deceased's nephew and injured passenger Aminul Islam said the bus driver was driving recklessly, and they asked him not to do so. But, he did not listen to them.

At one point, the driver lost control and the bus plunged into the roadside ditch in Jadurpara area on Bhuapur-Tangail highway, leaving Syed Ali dead on the spot and 20 passengers injured.

Being informed, fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to a nearby hospital.

Md Alauddin, deputy director of Tangail Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, confirmed the matter.










