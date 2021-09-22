Pakistan gets first Hindu woman civil servant

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21: A Hindu woman in Pakistan, Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani, has created history. She is about to become the first Hindu woman civil servant in India's neigbour.

Sana, who cleared the country's top public services exam in her first attempt - Central Superior Services (CSS) - has secured a position in Sindh's rural seat in the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). This exam is considered one of the most difficult competitive exams in Pakistan. Appointments in the administrative services are made on the basis of the result of this exam - on similar lines of the Civil Services Examination of India, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

But Sana had initially different career plans and according to news reports, even her parents wanted her to pursue medicine. In 2016, Sana reportedly graduated from the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. She pursued her studies as a urologist and subsequently enrolled in the Federal Public Service Commission. -TOI