Sudan foils coup attempt linked to Bashir regime

KHARTOUM, Sept 21: Sudan's fragile transitional government said it foiled an attempted coup early Tuesday involving military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

Information Minister Hamza Baloul said the coup attempt was thwarted and those behind it "brought under control". Earlier, top military and government sources told AFP that the plotters had attempted to take over the state media building but "failed" and the officers involved were "immediately suspended".

State television broadcast patriotic songs as it announced the coup attempt and urged "the people to confront it". -AFP



