Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:51 AM
US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

WASHINGTON, Sept 21: The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.
The unprecedented restrictions had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on.
Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect "early November." The easing of travel restrictions, imposed by Donald Trump 18 months ago as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.    -AFP


