Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:50 AM
India warns retaliation over UK quarantine rules

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021

NEW DELHI, Sept 21: New Delhi on Tuesday warned the UK that its citizens would face reciprocal measures over London's new "discriminatory" Covid-19 rules requiring travellers from India to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.
England and Scotland will ease pandemic restrictions from early October, but the list of countries with approved vaccines does not include India, despite the country using a locally made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine created in Britain.
"The basic issue is that, here's a vaccine -- Covishield -- which is a licensed product of a UK company manufactured in India of which we have supplied five million doses to the UK at the request of the government," foreign minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters in New Delhi.
Calling the non-recognition of Covishield "a discriminatory policy", he said that negotiations were underway with Britain over the new requirements. "But if we don't get satisfaction we would be within our rights to impose reciprocal measures."
India is a major supplier of Covishield globally via the Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine maker. The government plans to resume exporting Covid-19 vaccines to fulfil its commitment to the Covax programme for poorer countries from October.
According to these new rules, Indian travellers who have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) will be considered unvaccinated and will have to undergo self-isolation for 10 days.
Covishield was developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and pharma giant AstraZeneca. It was one of the two vaccines deployed by India -- Covaxin being the other -- in its nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched this January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Covaxin was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.    - AFP


