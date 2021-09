Brazil's President eats pizza on a street in New York City,







Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (third left) eats pizza on September 20, 2021 on a street in New York City, where no one is allowed into the city's restaurants without proof of vaccination against Covid-19. Unvaccinated heads of state attending the United Nation General Assembly have to settle for a piece of pizza on a sidewalk instead of fine dining at New York's restaurants. photo : twitter