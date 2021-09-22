Video
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
‘Wake-up call’ for Europe

EU backs France in US submarine row asking: ‘Is America back?’

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

BRUSSELS, Sept 21: The US and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract is a stark reminder the EU must bolster its capacity to act independently, French and German ministers said on Tuesday.
"It is once again a wake-up call for all of us in the European Union to ask ourselves how we can strengthen our sovereignty, how we can present a united front even on issues relevant to foreign and security policy," Germany's minister for European affairs Michael Roth said, arriving at ministerial talks in Brussels.
The show of solidarity from Germany and the EU's top officials was welcomed by France, which said the breakdown of trust with Washington strengthened the case for Europe to set its own strategic course.
France's minister for European affairs Clement Beaune called the row "a European issue" not simply a French one, and that Paris expected support from EU partners. "I don't think France is overreacting and I don't think France should overreact. But when a situation is worrying, is serious, I think it's also our responsibility to state it very clearly," he said.
France is furious that the United States, Australia and Britain worked behind its back to negotiate their AUKUS defence pact and replace Canberra's multi-billion-dollar order of French submarines with US ones.
The European Commission said it was considering whether the diplomatic storm would affect a gathering of a new EU-US Trade and Technology Council in Pittsburgh on September 29 to discuss ways to cooperate on trade and regulating big tech.
European Union foreign ministers expressed support and solidarity with France on Monday during a meeting in New York to discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with Paris in favor of a US and British deal.
European Council President Charles Michel said that he found it difficult to understand the move by Australia, Britain and the United States. "Why? Because with the new Joe Biden administration, America is back. This was the historic message sent by this new administration and now we have questions. What does it mean - America is back? Is America back in America or somewhere else? We don't know," he said.
If China was a main focus for Washington then it was "very strange" for the United States to team up with Australia and Britain, he said, calling it a decision that weakened the transatlantic alliance. Top officials from the United States and European Union are due to meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, later this month for the inaugural meeting of the newly established U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, but Michel said some EU members were pushing for this to be postponed.
Speaking after the closed-door meeting on the sidelines annual UN gathering of world leaders, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "more cooperation, more coordination, less fragmentation" was needed to achieve a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region where China is the major rising power.
Australia said last week it would cancel an order for conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines  with U.S. and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS. "Certainly, we were caught by surprise by this announcement," Borrell said.
The decision enraged France and earlier on Monday in New York French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused US President Joe Biden's administration of continuing his predecessor Donald Trump's trends of "unilateralism, unpredictability, brutality and not respecting your partner."    -REUTERS


