Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:50 AM
Power player or poodle? UK-US relations in flux as BoJo meets Joe

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW YORK, Sept 21: British prime minister Boris Johnson as soon as apprehensive that his friendliness with Donald Trump would depart him out within the chilly when Democrat Joe Biden took over the White Home.
As an alternative, he can anticipate a heat welcome in Washington on Tuesday, because the trans-Atlantic leaders meet for wide-ranging talks supposed to deepen ties which are anticipated to deal with safety, local weather and financial regulation within the run-up to Britain internet hosting a serious environmental convention on the finish of October.
It's a second Johnson's crew regards as a triumph: validation that "world Britain" can thrive on the world stage after its divorce final yr from the European Union. It comes amid a U.S. rift with EU rival France, through which Britain performed an important half.
A submarine deal the US and Britain lately introduced with Australia got here at France's expense, sparking France to withdraw https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-says-he-made-clear-france-possibility-scrapping-submarine-deal-2021-09-17 its ambassadors to the US and Australia and cancel https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-cancels-defence-meeting-with-uk-over-submarine-row-sources-say-2021-09-19 a protection assembly with Britain.
France continues to see Britain because the junior accomplice within the long-running "particular relationship," years after former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was ridiculed for supporting George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq in March 2003, some say.
"The French are seeing this as fairly strategic, a part of a shift by America specifically approaching high of the Afghanistan humiliation, a shift of America away from actually taking its European allies significantly and turning in direction of China and Britain following on, Britain being the poodle," mentioned Peter Ricketts, a member of the Home of Lords and former British ambassador to France.
For Biden, the alliance is targeted on a practical have to rise above variations in method and magnificence. Biden was angered on the time by Johnson's feedback characterizing his former boss Barack Obama as being against Britain exit from the European Union as a result of he was "half Kenyan."
Nevertheless, the 2 met amicably in June at a G7 assembly, the place Biden informed Johnson, who had lately wed his practically three decades-younger third spouse that "we each married means above our station."
Johnson responded: "I am not going to disagree with the president on that or certainly on the rest, I feel, both, doubtless."
There may be room for every nation to advance its pursuits. Each need to transfer past disagreements over the chaotic army withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Regardless of French issues, additionally they need to construct on the alliance with Australia, generally known as AUKUS, whose major mission is to counter China's regional affect. And they'll have a look at methods to cooperate on the COVID response and local weather change.
Johnson plans to press Biden to extend his contribution to fulfill an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a yr by wealthy international locations to assist poorer international locations lower carbon emissions and address world warming.
"It should make an enormous distinction, and I feel it should ship a massively highly effective sign to the world," mentioned Johnson.
A bilateral U.S.-British commerce deal, lengthy held out by Johnson and his allies as a logical post-Brexit step, will doubtless have to attend although. Biden has not prioritized brokering new commerce offers.
"The fact is that Joe has quite a lot of fish to fry," Johnson informed reporters touring with him to the US on Monday.     -REUTERS



