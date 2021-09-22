Neville impressed with Beckham son debut

MIAMI, SEPT 21: Inter Miami coach Phil Neville believes David Beckham's son Romeo has the potential to forge a career in professional football following his debut in Florida.

Romeo Beckham played in his first professional game on Sunday after starting for Inter Miami's sister team Fort Lauderdale CF.

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes in a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta FC and impressed Inter Miami boss Neville despite having only 19 touches in the match.

"I thought he did really well," said Neville on Monday.

"I think the measure of his performance was that he was only planned to play 45 minutes, and he played nearly 80 minutes because he is a boy that is hungry.

"He has got a lot of pressure and expectations on his shoulders, but what he has got is he has got his feet firmly on the ground.

"He knows he has got a lot of development to do, and he has got all the right attributes, character, determination, good person, to have a really good opportunity of making it in professional football." He had been training with the team and occasionally Inter Miami prior to that. -AFP