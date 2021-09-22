Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Napoli continue perfect start at Udinese to move top of Serie A

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

MILAN, SEPT 21: Napoli moved top of Serie A on Monday thanks to a 4-0 stroll at Udinese which made sure they maintained their 100 percent start to the season.
Goals from Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano earned Luciano Spalletti's side an impressive win at the Dacia Arena which gives them a perfect 12 points from four games, two points ahead of Inter Milan and AC Milan, who sit second and third respectively.
Roma are a further point back alongside Fiorentina as Napoli remain the only team to win all of their matches so far this term in Italy's top flight.
Udinese lost for the first time this season sit seventh, level on seven points with Lazio, Atalanta and Bologna as Napoli gave off early signs of being title contenders.
"It doesn't mean anything. We know we played very well at a difficult ground. We've got to keep our feet on the ground and keep working. It's not easy coming all the way to Udine and winning 4-0," said Insigne to DAZN.
"If we look at the numbers now we'll get slack and we won't continue the way we're going."
Osimhen followed up on his dramatic brace in Thursday's 2-2 Europa League draw at Leicester City by opening the scoring in the 24th minute with his first Serie A goal of the campaign, poking home from near the goalline after Lorenzo Insigne had deftly lobbed Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.
Fabian Ruiz then struck the post six minutes later and was key to the goal which put Napoli two ahead.
Receiving the ball from Insigne at a free-kick, Ruiz floated a delicate pass over the top of the Udinese defence for Koulibaly, who pushed the ball across goal for Rrahmani to nod home.
Koulibaly scored the late winner against Juventus last time out and put Napoli three up six minutes after the break with a missile of a shot from the excellent Ruiz's lay-off.
From then on it was all Napoli and Lozano put the cherry on the cake in the 84th minute with a lovely finish following an exchange of passes with Mario Rui.
Napoli are back in action on Thursday at Sampdoria as a midweek round of fixtures rolls around.
Champions Inter Milan, fresh from a 6-1 demolition of Bologna, travel to Florence on Tuesday evening for a tough test against a Fiorentina side which is on a run of three straight wins.
Under highly-rated Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina have discovered an identity which has been sorely lacking for the last few years as one of the country's best-supported clubs has failed to even trouble the European places in the last three campaigns.
Last season they finished 13th despite sought-after striker Dusan Vlahovic scoring 21 times as the club bounced between Giuseppe Iachini and former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli in the dugout.
Fiorentina only hired the 43-year-old Italiano after bringing in Gennaro Gattuso in May only for the former AC Milan and Napoli coach to resign in June.
They managed to hold on to Vlahovic despite serious interest from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur and some astute signings like Nicolas Gonzalez combined with Italiano's influence seem to have reversed their fortunes.
"In two weeks he made us understand his ideas, created a happy atmosphere and as a tactician he's one of the best," said Giacomo Bonaventura, scorer of the second in Saturday's 2-1 win at Genoa.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neville impressed with Beckham son debut
Napoli continue perfect start at Udinese to move top of Serie A
Allegri says Juve's match at Spezia a 'relegation six-pointer'
Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee
Injured Messi ruled out of midweek action with PSG
Koeman defends direct approach after Barca held by Granada
Taliban sack CEO of Afghan cricket board
Extra security for NZ women's cricketers in Britain


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft