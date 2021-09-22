Bangabandhu Fed Cup basketball begins today

Bangabandhu Federation Cup basketball begins today at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city with three matches being billed on the opening day.

On the day, Bangladesh Navy will take on Dhumketu Club at 8 am, Bangladesh Air Force meet Bangladesh Police at 9.30 am and Joshe Fights Club face Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) at 11 am.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 11 am.

Organized by BBF, a total of seven teams, split into two groups, will take part in the meet, which will be held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Participating teams:

Group A- Bangladesh Navy, Dhumketu Club, Joshe Fights Club and BKSP

Group B- Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Army. -BSS





