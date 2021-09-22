

Bruzon to coach boys for SAFF now!

This head coach of Bashundhara Kings was appointed as the head coach of the Bangladesh national football team for the next two months of Friday relieving English coach James Day Jamie for the time being.

This decision had come all on a sudden when the boys were only 13 days behind their participation in the SAFF football event. The English was coaching the national booters for a few years now. The boys were supposed to play the next SAFF Championship under him.

But that was not all. The latest is news came in on Tuesday following a discussion between Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin and the coach in the presence of one of vice-presidents and National team's committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Federation's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag at the residence of Salahuddin.

It was said by the BFF officials on Friday that the new coach will be guiding the boys in the next three event s in two months. But the fresh information is that this Spanish will be coaching the boys for the SAFF event for now. Further decisions will be taken only after that event.

Nabil confirmed media after the meeting that they only discussed about the SAFF event and nothing else. He too said that the squad of the national team would be announced soon.

He said, "We have not decided about the number of the team. The news spread about his long-tenure was not true. He will only be working for the SAFF and we will think about other events afterward."

The SAFF Championship is scheduled to be played from the 1st to 16th of October in the Maldives.







