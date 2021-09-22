Video
Bangladesh keen to host ICC Champions trophy individually

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Bangladesh have expressed their desire to solely host the ICC Champions Trophy in during the cycle of 2024-2031 in which a total of eight ICC tournaments will be held.
At the same time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) applied to be co-host of Twenty20 World Cup along with Sri Lanka and ODI World Cup alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka as ICC invited their members to submit preliminary technical proposal as a potential host.
Eight men's ODI and T20 events including two ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophies will be staged from 2024-2031.
The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon informed about the outcome, saying that Bangladesh had the necessary stadiums to host ICC Champions trophy in the country all by themselves.
"We have submitted our proposal to host the ICC Champions Trophy individually," Papon said after an emerging meeting of the board today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"Because we think we have the sufficient number of stadiums to host the Champions Trophy solely. For T20 World, we jointly applied with Sri Lanka because the number of stadium that we have is not enough to host this tournament. At the same time, for ODI World, we jointly applied with Pakistan and Sri Lanka."
Papon also said that they have got the green signal from the Bangladesh government to host the tournaments.
"I am really delighted to announce that our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave us the permission and she herself signed the letter of proposal and made it clear to ICC that the Bangladesh Government will take all responsibility. When she gives the permission, there is no obstacle now."
Bangladesh earlier hosted Mini World Cup in 1998, which was later named as ICC Champions Trophy. That was the first ICC tournament hosted by Bangladesh.
Later Bangladesh were the co-host of 2011 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka and also hosted 2014 T20 World Cup.    -BSS


