

Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more

As a cricket player, Jalal Ahmed Chowdhury started in the Dhaka League for Udity Club in the mid-1960s. An opening batsman and wicketkeeper, he went on to play for Young Pegasus, Town Club and Dhanmondi Club and represented Bangladesh Railway in the National Championship competition. He was a member of the first Bangladesh side in post-independence Bangladesh (Tour of MCC in 1977).

Chowdhury received his diploma in cricket coaching from the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, India in 1979 and subsequently coached prominent Dhaka League teams Abahani, Mohammedan, Victoria, Shadharan Bima, Azad Sporting, PWD, Dhanmondi Club and Kalabagan. In his distinguished coaching career, Jalal Ahmed Chowdhury had been associated with the Bangladesh National Team on a number of occasions. He was one of the coaches of the Bangladesh 1979 and 1997 ICC Trophy squads. He was the Head Coach of Bangladesh in the ICC U19 World Cup in 2002.

Jalal Ahmed Chowdhury had also served the BCB as a member of its different standing committees which include Game Development, Cricket Operations and the Umpires Committee.

All former and current cricketers and sports organizers expressed their shocks at the loss of versatile sports personality of the country. , State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) expressed mourn after the passing away of the respected cricket fraternity.

He was buried at Azimpur graveyard after his janaja at Bangabanbdhu National Stadium and at a local mosque.







