Row over matrimony led to suicide of 2 sisters in Sylhet   

Sylhet, sept 21, Police recovered the bodies of two sisters from the rooftop room of a building at Majumdari area in Sylhet city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rani Begum, 33, and Fatema Begum, 27, daughters of late Kalim Ullah of Konapara, Airport Police Station OC Khan Md Mainul Zakir said.

Rani and Fatema lived with their mother and two brothers after their father passed away. Relatives called police after the bodies were found, Rezaul Hasan Koyes Ludhi, the Councillor of Ward-4 of the Sylhet City Corporation, said.

Rani had studied until Class IX and Fatema had a master's degree. Family disputes had been a frequent occurrence at the house and an argument had occurred between members of the family on Monday afternoon as well, Councillor Rezaul said.

Recently the family had been speaking to a Bangladeshi expatriate living in London about marrying Rani. The would-be groom is about 50 years-old and has two children, their brother Rajon Ahmad said.

Rani didn't want to marry the Londoner and Fatema supported her. The two sisters had a quarrel with their mother on Monday evening and at one point left for their uncle's house, Rajon said. The sisters returned that night and went to sleep after dinner, he added.

"Neighbours informed us after seeing Rani and Fatema hanging by the neck from the ceiling. Police recovered the bodies after we called them," Rajon said.