Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:48 AM
HC directs govt to fill 29 posts of prison doctors

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the government to appoint doctors to 29 vacant posts at the prisons in order to provide medical care to inmates.
Earlier in the day, Shafiqul Islam, lawyer for the Inspector General of Prisons, informed the HC bench by a report that a total of 112 doctors have been appointed for providing treatment to the inmates at 68 prisons across the country while 29 posts out of 141 are now lying vacant.
The report was submitted in line with the earlier HC order that was issued on January 29 last year after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan Robin on February 19 in 2019 seeking recruitment of doctors in jail hospitals.
In the writ petition, he said there are 141 posts of doctors at jail hospitals across the country. Of them, 117 posts of doctors are lying vacant.
After reviewing the report, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the order.
Lawyer Shafiqul Islam appeared for the jail authority while Adv Md JR Khan Robin stood for the writ petition.
On January 29 last year, an HC bench asked the authorities concerned to recruit 117 doctors to fill up the vacant posts of jail hospitals across the country as soon as possible. On June 23 in 2019, the HC asked the Inspector General of Prisons to submit the list of vacant posts of doctors within six weeks.
The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the ineffectiveness of the authorities concerned to ensure the standard accommodation for the prisoners should not be declared illegal.
Besides, the HC issued another rule asking the government to explain why the inability of the authorities concerned to fill the vacant posts of the doctors to ensure medical services to the prisoners should not be declared illegal.


