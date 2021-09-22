Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ACC charges DGHS driver, wife in illegal wealth case

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

A day after Abdul Malek, former driver at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), was convicted and sentenced to suffer 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in an arms case, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday approved charges against him and his wife for accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.
On Monday, Metropolitan Special Tribunal-4 of Dhaka sentenced Abdul Malek, to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment in an arms case.
The fresh charge sheet was approved following a decision taken at a regular meeting held at the ACC headquarters on Tuesday in Dhaka.
ACC Deputy Director of Public Relation Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter to journalists.
According to the graft case statement, driver Malek provided a false and baseless asset statement to the ACC by hiding information of movable and immovable assets worth over Tk 93 lakh.
He possessed more than Tk 1.5 crore worth of movable and immovable wealth, which does not tally to his known sources of income, the case statement said.
Besides, his wife Nargis Begum using family assistance also accumulated wealth worth Tk 1.10 crore illegally.
The charges were filed under section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and section 109 the Penal Code.
During a raid, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on September 20 last year arrested Malek from Kamarpara area under the capital's Turag Police Station, along with a foreign-made pistol, a magazine, five rounds of bullets, fake currency worth Tk 1.5 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone.
Malek owns two seven-storey luxury houses in Turag.
He also has a 12 katha plot in the same area. Besides, construction work of a 10-storey building is underway at Hatirpul in the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Row over matrimony led to suicide of 2 sisters in Sylhet   
HC directs govt to fill 29 posts of prison doctors
ACC charges DGHS driver, wife in illegal wealth case
Bangladesh Covered Van Truck Owners Association
UN chief warns of divisions, urges US-China dialogue
All those deprived should unite to topple this autocratic govt: Fakhrul
Countrywide trade affected by trailer workers’ strike
Observe Sheikh Russell Day  on Oct 18


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft