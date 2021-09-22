ACC charges DGHS driver, wife in illegal wealth case

A day after Abdul Malek, former driver at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), was convicted and sentenced to suffer 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in an arms case, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday approved charges against him and his wife for accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

On Monday, Metropolitan Special Tribunal-4 of Dhaka sentenced Abdul Malek, to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment in an arms case.

The fresh charge sheet was approved following a decision taken at a regular meeting held at the ACC headquarters on Tuesday in Dhaka.

ACC Deputy Director of Public Relation Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter to journalists.

According to the graft case statement, driver Malek provided a false and baseless asset statement to the ACC by hiding information of movable and immovable assets worth over Tk 93 lakh.

He possessed more than Tk 1.5 crore worth of movable and immovable wealth, which does not tally to his known sources of income, the case statement said.

Besides, his wife Nargis Begum using family assistance also accumulated wealth worth Tk 1.10 crore illegally.

The charges were filed under section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and section 109 the Penal Code.

During a raid, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on September 20 last year arrested Malek from Kamarpara area under the capital's Turag Police Station, along with a foreign-made pistol, a magazine, five rounds of bullets, fake currency worth Tk 1.5 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone.

Malek owns two seven-storey luxury houses in Turag.

He also has a 12 katha plot in the same area. Besides, construction work of a 10-storey building is underway at Hatirpul in the capital.







