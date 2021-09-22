Video
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
Home Back Page

UN chief warns of divisions, urges US-China dialogue

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the United States and China to engage in dialogue, warning of an increasingly divided world.
"I fear our world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence -- and ultimately two different military and geopolitical strategies," Guterres said as he opened the annual UN General Assembly.
"This is a recipe for trouble. It would be far less predictable than the Cold War. To restore trust and inspire hope, we need cooperation," he said. "We need dialogue. We need understanding." The summit will feature the first speech to the world body by US President Joe Biden, who has described a rising and authoritarian China as the paramount challenge of the 21st century.      -AFP


