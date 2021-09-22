All those deprived should unite to topple this autocratic govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Nowadays, like the farmers, every person in the country is constantly being deprived of their rights. Therefore, all the people of the country should unite to bring down this autocratic government and bring back democracy in the country."

Mirza Fakhrul said this after a view exchanging meeting with the newly formed Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal committee members at Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office on Tuesday.

BNP Secretary General said, "During the tenure of the present government, the farmers of the country have been deprived the most. They are not getting a fair price for their products. The government is not cooperating with them in any way. Even during the coronavirus pandemic period, they did not get any economic incentive," he added.

"There is no one in Bangladesh today who is better for the fascist government," Mirza Fakhrul said and added, "Everyone has to play active role in removing this government. Our responsibility now is to organize ourselves, create unity and make strong protest against the fascist government."

Congratulating the leaders of the newly-formed committee of the Krishak Dal, the BNP Secretary General said, "The central committee of the Krishak Dal was announced at a turning point in the nation. So their responsibility will be considered much more than other organ organizations of the party. "

Fakhrul, the former president of the Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, called for the formation of a full-fledged committee of the farmers' party.

Complaining of repression, against the government, he said, "False cases have been filed against about 35 lakh people, over five hundred people have gone missing, over a thousand people have been killed. Attacks and lawsuits are going on, in this situation our responsibility is to organize ourselves and make protest."

Mirza Fakhrul stressed on strengthening the organization with the involvement of seasoned leaders and workers of Krishak Dal. He said, "We have to form a full committee with those who have formed the Jaityatabadi Krishak Dal in the past." Hasan Jafir Tuhin, president of the newly-formed committee, promised to unite farmers around the country and wage movement to restore people's rights to vote, release Khaleda Zia from jail and bring BNP acting chairman back to the country.





