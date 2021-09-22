Video
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
Countrywide trade affected by trailer workers’ strike

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 21: Trailer workers' strike that began on Tuesday is badly affecting national trade, export and import.
The strike disrupted the cargo movement between the port and 18 private inland container depots (ICDs) since 6 in the morning.  
The leaders of various trade bodies including Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, BICDA, C & F Agents and Shipping companies asked the government to take an immediate and effective step to stop the strike for the welfare of the national economy.
The Prime Mover-Trailer Sramik Union, (PMTSU) a platform for the members who transport goods from Chattogram Port to various depots, called the strike since Tuesday morning for 15 point demands including the issuance of appointment letters and the Identity cards (ID) from the employer of 18 off-dock owners and the Chattogram Port authority, suspension of advance income tax from Covered van and Trucks.
Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, general secretary of the union, told the Daily Observer that the strike would continue for 72 hours. "If the authority failed to accept our demands, we will go for indefinite strike later on," he said.
Bakkar claimed that there are a total of 9000 workers of prime movers and the trailers in the country. Of them only 1200 workers are working in 18 ICDs, he said.
Mahbubul Alam, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) called upon the authorities concerned to settle the issue immediately for the betterment of the national maritime trade.
Mahbub opined that the National trade has been badly affected due to transport workers as the cargo remained stucked up in the Port sheds.
He further said that the impact of the strike would certainly damage National economy coupled with the pandemic COVID 19. Qayuum Khan claimed that the national trade had been badly affected due to strike. He claimed that more than 90 per cent foreign trade had been carried out by the 18 private ICDs.
Owing to the strike, imported containers that reach the port were not transported to the 18 ICDs (Inland Container Depots) in Chattogram.


