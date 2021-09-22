Observe Sheikh Russell Day  on Oct 18

The Department of Primary Education on Tuesday directed the government primary schools and concerned departments to observe Sheikh Russell Day on October 18.

Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of Bangubandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born on this day in 1964.

According to the office order of the Department of Primary Education, government primary schools and concerned departments will have to take necessary steps to observe October 18 as Sheikh Russell Day in the light of the directives of the Cabinet Division.

The order further said that the Directorate of Primary Education has directed all directors, project directors, divisional deputy directors, offices and institutions to take necessary steps. All District Primary Education Officers will inform all the departments and institutions under them to implement the guidelines. The PTI Superintendents will inform all the offices and institutions under them. Upazila and Thana Education Officers and URC Instructors will inform their subordinates.

Instructions have been given to observe the day properly on October 18 every year.






