Tropical cyclones ‘can improve mangrove health’: Research report

The health of India's mangrove forests, important to mitigate the effects of sea-level rise caused by climate warming, is influenced by tropical storms that change nutrient levels of coastal waters, according to new research.

Mangrove restoration can provide mitigation and adaptation solutions to climate change and support progress towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goals more broadly, says Wetland International, a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wetlands.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, says that mangrove ecosystems have high rates of carbon sequestration which is reflected in their vast aboveground biomass and soil carbon content. Some 57 per cent of the world's mangrove species can be found in India although the country only has about 3 per cent of the world's mangrove forests.

Dina Nethisa Rasquinha, lead author of the study and researcher at the department of geography, University of Georgia, US, says that the study provides insights into how mangrove productivity may change with fluctuating frequency and magnitude of cyclones under a changing climate.

"Cyclones and storm events in the last two decades show a net positive effect on long-term mangrove carbon assimilation abilities across the Indian subcontinent," Rasquinha tells SciDev.Net.

"Storm-induced nutrient fluxes and freshwater supply play a crucial role in influencing productivity gradients in mangroves," says Rasquinha. "However, with increasing intensity of storms in the last few years, the likelihood of this trend continuing needs further research."

Geetha Gopinath, environmental educator and assistant professor at India's Central University of Hyderabad, tells SciDev.Net that the study on how tropical cyclones shape mangrove productivity gradients is unique and opens new avenues in climate change research. "Mangrove forests are known to capture massive amounts of carbon and sequester (trap and store) it for millennia."









