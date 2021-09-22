Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits highest point again

Stocks continued to rise for the second consecutive session and the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit the highest point for the second time on Tuesday as the investors maintained taking fresh stakes.

Indices on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also climbed up as investors were on positive sentiment.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 52 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,258 - the same points level the market hit on September 9. Turnover of the Dhaka bourse increased 8.3 per cent to Tk 1,910 crore today, up from Tk 1,762 crore a day earlier. At the DSE, 224 stocks rose, 117 declined and 35 remained unchanged.

Pacific Denims topped the gainers' list that rose 9.86 per cent followed by International Leasing, Alif Industries, Premier Leasing and Tung Hai Knitting.

Reliance One shed mostly in the market that fell 6.26 per cent followed by ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund, Eastern Lubricants, National Housing Finance and Investments, and BD Lamps.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 144 crore followed by Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Alif Industries, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, and SAIF Powertec.

At the CSE the CASPI general index of the port city bourse, edged up 210 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 21,240. Among 327 traded stocks, 194 advanced, 100 fell and 33 remained unchanged.







