BD Buy Now Pay Later payments to grow by 71.5pc in 10 years

The Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later industry in Bangladesh has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 71.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 222.4 million in 2021.

The survey was conducted by Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Bangladesh remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.3% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 129.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1421.6 million by 2028.





