Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:47 AM
TSLC Alliance set to launch CASHe in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Singapore-based The Social Loan Company (TSLC) and Alliance Holdings have formed a joint venture to launch TSLC's renowned digital credit solution in Bangladesh
CASHe Alliance Limited, the joint venture between TSLC and Alliance Holdings, will be launching CASHe in Bangladesh. CASHe is an online credit solution platform which promises to deliver appropriate, affordable, accessible and differentiated financial solutions to middle-income consumers in the country, says a press release.
In collaboration with Banks, Financial Institutions and other Micro Credit lenders, CASHe will enable customers to access end-to-end tech-enabled financial solutions, including loan eligibility, application approval, document, and disbursal on one single platform.
Unlike anything in the past, the AI/ML-driven platform will instantly allow lenders to disburse short-term personal loans from BDT 15,000 to BDT 50,000 with an initial credit period ranging from 2 to 12 months, making it the most accessible app-based credit lending platform in the country.
Commenting on the joint venture, Deepak Saluja, Co-Founder and Group CEO, TSLC said: "TSLC was founded with the aim of empowering millions of young salaried digital natives and millennials who were overlooked by conventional banks and financial institutions. We are focused on serving underserved digital natives in emerging and frontier markets."
 Jowher Rizvi, Chairman of Alliance Holdings & CASHe Alliance said: "We will serve the underbanked customers who will no longer have to physically visit the bank branches to avail of nano loans."


