Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:47 AM
Home Business

Sohail Alim becomes Mastercard BD account executive

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Sohail Alim

Sohail Alim

Mastercard has announced the appointment of Sohail Alim as Director, Account Management, Bangladesh.
In this role, Sohail will be responsible for supporting customer relationships and will work on the company's key priorities in the country, including managing partnerships with banks and fintechs.
He will report to Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, says a press release..
 Prior to joining Mastercard, Sohail was Head of Credit Cards, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), one of the leading foreign banks in the country.
With a career spanning nearly 19 years with SCB across Retail, Distribution and Client Servicing, Sohail is a dynamic and diversified professional with numerous accomplishments. During his career, Sohail has participated in workshops, seminars and conferences on different aspects of banking and across domains in Bangladesh as well as overseas. Sohail is a business graduate from AIUB majoring in Management Information System.  
Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard said: " I am confident that with his (Sohail Alim ) rich experience across diverse domains and knowledge of the payments industry, Mastercard will continue to reach greater heights in Bangladesh."
Mastercard is the only international payments network and technology company to have an office in Bangladesh since 2013.


