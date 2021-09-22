

IBBL Rajshahi holds Shariah webinar

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Prof. Dr. Monzur-E-Elahi, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President addressed the program. Head of Branches and officials under Rajshahi Zone attended the webinar.



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Rajshahi Zone organised webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah' in banking operations recently. Md Quamrul Hasan, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Prof. Dr. Monzur-E-Elahi, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President addressed the program. Head of Branches and officials under Rajshahi Zone attended the webinar.