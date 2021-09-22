Video
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
Business

ONE Bank signs deal with SME Foundation

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ONE Bank Limited signed an Agreement with SME Foundation recently. Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman and Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited M. Fakhrul Alam signed the Agreement on behalf of the respective organizations, says a press release.
Planning Minister M. A. Mannan was present as Chief Guest in the occasion.
Among others, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Secretary Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana were present as Special Guest.
The programme was presided over by the Chairperson of SME Foundation Professor Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman.


