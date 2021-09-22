

ONE Bank signs deal with SME Foundation

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan was present as Chief Guest in the occasion.

Among others, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Secretary Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana were present as Special Guest.

The programme was presided over by the Chairperson of SME Foundation Professor Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman.







ONE Bank Limited signed an Agreement with SME Foundation recently. Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman and Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited M. Fakhrul Alam signed the Agreement on behalf of the respective organizations, says a press release.Planning Minister M. A. Mannan was present as Chief Guest in the occasion.Among others, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Secretary Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana were present as Special Guest.The programme was presided over by the Chairperson of SME Foundation Professor Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman.