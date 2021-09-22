

FSIBL appoints BD Finance Capital Holdings as a issue manager

A memorandum of understanding was signed between First Securities Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) and BD Finance Capital Holdings Limited at the Head Office of FSIBL on Monday, says a press release.

FSIBL has informed that the Board of the Directors has recommended to raise Paid-up capital of the Company through issuance of Rights Share at a ratio of 1R:2 i.e. 1 right share for every 02 ordinary shares of BDT 10.00 each for entitlement rights share at an issue price of BDT 10.00 per share subject to the approval of the concerned regulatory bodies as well as complying with the requirements embodied in relevant laws.

In presence of Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director, Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Zahurul Haque, Deputy Managing Director, Oli Kamal, Company Secretary of First Security Islami Bank, Kyser Hamid, MD and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Ltd, Barun Prasad Paul, MD and CEO BD Capital, Sumit Podder, Head of Structured Finance and Amitav Deb Nath, Head of Finance of Bangladesh Finance Ltd. Also, other high officials of both companies were present during the signing ceremony.



