

Community Bank, BB signs deal on ACS

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Forkan Hossain,General Manager, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

During the signing ceremony Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest. Among other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank Ms. Nurun Nahar, Executive Director was present.

Under this agreement, soon all branches of Community Bank will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit to the government treasury efficiently. This system will also enable real-time verification of Challans which will ensure authenticity of it as well as timely submission of revenues to government treasury.

During the event, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP and Chief Information Technology Officer, Benozeer Ahmed, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Shamsul Haque Sufyani, EVP and Head of Operations from Community Bank were present among the senior officials of the Bank.







