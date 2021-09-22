Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Community Bank, BB signs deal on ACS

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Community Bank, BB signs deal on ACS

Community Bank, BB signs deal on ACS

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd and Bangladesh Bank have signed an agreement to collect Treasury Challan through Automated Challan System (ACS) on Monday at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall, Bangladesh Bank
Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Forkan Hossain,General Manager, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
During the signing ceremony Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest. Among other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank Ms. Nurun Nahar, Executive Director was present.
Under this agreement, soon all branches of Community Bank will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit to the government treasury efficiently. This system will also enable real-time verification of Challans which will ensure authenticity of it as well as timely submission of revenues to government treasury.
During the event, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP and Chief Information Technology Officer, Benozeer Ahmed, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Shamsul Haque Sufyani, EVP and Head of Operations from Community Bank were present among the senior officials of the Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mostafa Metal subscription begins on Sept 26
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits highest point again
BD Buy Now Pay Later payments to grow by 71.5pc in 10 years
TSLC Alliance set to launch CASHe in Bangladesh
Sohail Alim becomes Mastercard BD account executive
Global food systems must be changed: IFAD
IBBL Rajshahi holds Shariah webinar
ONE Bank signs deal with SME Foundation


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft