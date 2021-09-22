OPPO brings rewarding task for smartphone users

Leading global smart device brand OPPO on Monday launched an eight-day out-of-the-box activity styled as 'Trustworthy Guess the Story' for the smartphone users and afficionados to make their lives more rewarding.

This is an exciting task that comes with reward as well. The winners will get the exclusive OPPO Enco W11. The activity will end on September 27, next.

OPPO Enco W11 is a pair of true wireless headphones with binaural simultaneous Bluetooth transmission, enhanced bass, 20-hour battery life and dust and water resistance feature. Music lovers can enjoy unlimited music with superb audio quality because of its 8mm dynamic drivers with titanium-plated composite diaphragms.

As far as playback is concerned, on a single charge you can enjoy up to 5 hours of playback time without the charging case. Just a 15-minute charge can power 1 hour of playback time. So, the music never drops with OPPO Enco W11. OPPO A16 has incorporated major change as far as ensuring privacy is concerned. App hiding is no more a sub-feature of App lock, rather it has been included in the same Setting page with App lock. The privacy of the users will now be ensured through private safe option.

To participate in this activity, one can visit OPPO BD Official Facebook page (link: https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh/videos/4320611098020118/ ), write your answer in comment box with hashtag #OPPOTrustworthy and finally, share the link on your timeline and make it be public. The name of the winners will be posted on the #OPPO Bangladesh Official Facebook Page and Community.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, OPPO A16 is equipped with a screen refresh rate of 60 HZ and touch sampling rate of 120 HZ, making every scroll very comfortable. A16 has 5 temperature sensors to ensure better performance. Equipped with a 6.5-inch water-drop display, OPPO A16 comes with a spectacular design. Combining vacuum plating and laser engraving process, OPPO A16 has been given a premium look with silver finishing. With a thickness of 8.4 mm only, A16 feels so slim and comfortable.



