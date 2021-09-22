‘Hi-tech industry crucial to turn BD a developed country’



Walton Hi-Tech's MD and CEO Golam Murshed delivers his concluding remarks at the first phase of a roadshow held at the ballroom of the Dolder Grand Hotel at Kurhausstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday.

Golam Murshed, also the chief executive officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, stressed on the improvement in the research and innovation works for boosting the country's electronics and hi-tech products manufacturing industries.

The Bangladeshi giant electronics company's boss made the remarks while addressing the concluding session of the first phase of a roadshow titled 'Investor summit: Bangladesh capital markets' held at the ballroom of the Dolder Grand Hotel at Kurhausstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday.

Aiming to facilitate and encourage the non-resident Bangladeshis to invest in the country's capital market, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) initiated the two-phases roadshow titled 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.' The final phase will be come off at Geneva on September 22.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard, Senior Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Abdur Rouf Talukder, ICT division's Senior Secretary N M Ziaul Alam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BSEC Commissioner Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Chairman of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Asif Ibrahim were present at that time.

Addressing the roadshow, Golam Murshed said, 'The father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman once dreamt of Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangla) with economic emancipation. Now his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now fulfilling that dreams with efficiencies. Bangladesh is now showcasing successes in a number of fields including GDP growth, poverty alleviation, and improvement of living standards, increase in education rate, empowerment of women, increase in foreign exchange supply, stable capital market, political stability, infrastructures and policy development.

In Bangladesh, Walton's MD and CEO said, Walton is not only the pioneer of the domestic electronics and electrical industry but also the market leader. Utilizing the government's given industry-friendly duty and policy supports, Walton became the Bangladesh's electronics giant. Beyond the country's boundaries, Walton made products are being exported to around 40 countries. Now, Walton is moving ahead to the global market with the 'Vision- Go Global 2030' that means- making Walton one of the best global electronics brands by 2030.

BSEC, the regulator of the capital market of Bangladesh, is conducting the roadshows with an aim to facilitate and encourage the interest of the investors to explore the ocean of opportunities in the coming days in Bangladesh. The investor summit has been attended by high-level delegates from Bangladesh and Switzerland, along with business conglomerates and investors. NRBs, foreign investor and institutional investors in Switzerland joined the summit. The roadshows were also held in four cities in the United States of America and Dubai this year. Walton is one of the partners in the United States and Switzerland roadshows. The upcoming roadshows led by the BSEC will be held in Russia and UK.

A video documentary on the production process of various products at the Walton's state-of-the-art factory was also watched in the roadshow.

