Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

PARIS, Sept 21: The OECD warned Tuesday of an "uneven" global economic recovery as it lowered its 2021 growth forecasts for the world and the United States while raising the outlook for Europe.
The world economy has bounced back this year on the back of stimulus measures, the rollout of effective Covid vaccines and the resumption of many economic activities, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said.
"The recovery remains very uneven, with strikingly different outcomes across countries," the OECD said in its interim economic outlook.
Global gross domestic product has surpassed its pre-pandemic level following last year's Covid-induced recession. Global output is now expected to expand by 5.7 percent this year, down 0.1 percentage points from the organisation's previous forecast in May.
But the outlook for 2022 has slightly improved, with 4.5 percent growth now expected, up by 0.1 points.
"Output and employment gaps remain in many countries, particularly in emerging-market and developing economies where vaccination rates are low," the report said.
The OECD lowered its growth outlook for the United States, from 6.9 to 6.0 percent this year. The US Congressional Budget Office has forecast 6.7 percent growth for the world's top economy. The OECD's eurozone forecast, however, was raised by one point to 5.3 percent, though the outlook varied within the single-currency bloc, with higher growth now expected in France, Italy and Spain while Germany was not performing as well.
The growth prospects of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey have also improved, while those of Australia, Britain, Japan and Russia were lowered.
The forecast for China, the world's second biggest economy and a driver of global growth, remained unchanged at 8.5 percent.
The impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has "so far been relatively mild" in countries with high vaccination rates, but it has lowered the momentum elsewhere and added pressures to global supply chains and costs, the OECD said.
"Sizeable uncertainty remains," the report said.  "Faster progress in vaccine deployment, or a sharper rundown of household savings would enhance demand and lower unemployment but also potentially push up near-term inflationary pressures," it said.
However, it added, "slow progress in vaccine rollout and the continued spread of new virus mutations would result in a weaker recovery and larger job losses."
Earlier this month, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment that vaccine-manufacturing nations have been unable to ramp up production toward the goal of vaccinating some 70 percent of the world population by the first half of 2022. "Covid-19 is a wake-up call, and we are oversleeping," Guterres said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mostafa Metal subscription begins on Sept 26
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits highest point again
BD Buy Now Pay Later payments to grow by 71.5pc in 10 years
TSLC Alliance set to launch CASHe in Bangladesh
Sohail Alim becomes Mastercard BD account executive
Global food systems must be changed: IFAD
IBBL Rajshahi holds Shariah webinar
ONE Bank signs deal with SME Foundation


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft