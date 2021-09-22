Pak govt proposes up to 37pc hike in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21: The government's proposed inverse gas tariff plan seeks to massively increase prices for 43pc of sale volumes to partially finance the cost of gas supplies to "protected" lower-end consumers.

This is part of the fresh cross-subsidy mechanism for gas prices under consideration of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) to force shifting of space and water heating to electricity instead of natural gas in four peak winter months (November-February). It is yet to be seen, however, if enough electricity efficient space and water heating appliances are available in the market to facilitate this transition at a cost affordable and acceptable to consumers. Inverse tariff plan seeks to increase charges for 43pc sale volumes to bear cost of supplies to majority of consumers utilising less gas

The petroleum division has reported that about 47pc (over 5.3224 million) gas consumers in the first slab consumed about 32pc of gas volumes. They are charged at the rate of Rs121 per Million British Thermal Unit (mmbtu) and their monthly bill works out at Rs308. Another 30pc or 3.424 million consumers in the second slab (up to 100 cubic metres) burn about 25pc of gas sales. They are charged at Rs300 per mmbtu and their monthly bill currently stands at Rs957. This means that 57pc gas is consumed by 77pc (or 8.7464m) consumers that petroleum ministry seeks to protect with no price change.

The third slab (200 cubic metres per month) pertains to almost two million consumers with 18pc of gas consumption. They are currently charged at Rs553 per unit and their monthly bill works out at Rs3,733. The petroleum division has sought their rate to go up by about 24pc to Rs683 per unit, showing an increase in monthly bill to Rs4,300.

Also, just 3.3pc (or 371,000) consumers fall in the fourth slab with monthly consumption of 300 cubic metres and are currently charged at Rs738 per unit, translating into monthly bill at Rs8,016. The petroleum division has suggested the price for this category to increase by 35pc to Rs1,000 per unit that would increase its monthly bill by Rs2,260 to Rs10,272.

For the fifth slab of up to 400-cubic-metre consumption, about 93,000 consumers (0.8pc of total) are currently charged at Rs1,107 per unit, taking their bill to Rs14,400 per month. The petroleum division has proposed 36pc higher rate of Rs1,500 per unit for consumers in this category, increasing their monthly gas bill by Rs5,100 to Rs19,500.

There are about 49,400 (or 0.4pc) consumers in the sixth and last slab of over 400-cubic-metre monthly consumption who utilise about 3pc gas sales. They are currently charged at Rs1,460 per unit that the petroleum division has suggested to go up by 37pc to Rs2,000 per unit. The monthly bill in this category at Rs25,500 would jump by Rs9,130 a month to reach Rs34,625. -Dawn







