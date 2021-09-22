Universal Music worth $50b as shares soar on stock debut

PARIS, Sept 21: Shares in Universal Music, the world's biggest label with a lineup of megastars from The Beatles to Taylor Swift, surged on its stock market debut Tuesday, giving the company a valuation exceeding $50 billion.

With shares leaping from 18.50 euros to over 25 euros ($29), the US-based music giant found itself valued at €46.3 billion ($54.3 billion) in early trading.

That is way above the $39 billion valuation it was given the night before its listing on the Euronext Amsterdam index.

Trade magazine Music Business Weekly said it had been "expecting an impressive opening for UMG on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange today -- but even we weren't expecting this."

Universal Music Group (UMG), with its catalogue of four million titles, was floated by its owner, the French media conglomerate Vivendi.

With Vivendi shedding a majority stake in its crown jewel, its own shares sank by more than 15 percent on the Paris CAC 40 stock exchange. -AFP





