3 killed, several injured in UP polls-related clashes

Three people were killed and many others injured as clashes marked the elections in a few union parishads (UP) in districts including Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar on Monday.

Earlier suspended elections to 160 UPs and nine municipalities in different districts of the country were held on the day.

After beginning of the polls at 8:00am on the day, clashes started in Chattogram's Sandwip, Bagerhat's Mongla, Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia and Moheshkhali, and Noakhali's Hatia upazila.

Due to the incidents, at least 10 candidates boycotted the elections while voting in four centres was postponed, report our correspondents from Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar.

Among the three deceased, 70-year-old Fatema Begum was killed during the pre-polls clashes that took place between the supporters of opponent candidates in Mongla of Bagerhat on Sunday night.

In Kutubjum union of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar, five people were shot during a gunfight that broke out between supporters of Awami League (AL) candidate Sheikh Kamal and independent candidate Mosharraf Hossain Khokon, an AL rebel, at a polling centre around 11:15am.

During the clash, a local named Abul Kalam was seriously injured and he died at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

In Baraghop union of Kutubdia under Cox's

Bazar, a man named Abdul Halim was shot by law enforcers during a clash at a polling centre at noon. Voting was closed at Pilatkata Government Primary School and Kutubdia Government College centres.

At least 25 people were also injured in the clash.

Candidate of Boat symbol claimed that supporters of Khokon opened fire at Kutubjum Primary School, Pilatkata Government Primary School and Jamius Sunnah Darul Ulum Madrasa centres and snatched ballots. But, Khokon rejected the allegation and claimed that Sheikh Kamal's men did the occurrence.

