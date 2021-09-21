Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

3 killed, several injured in UP polls-related clashes

44 UP Chairmen, 3 municipal Mayors elected unopposed

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Three people were killed and many others injured as clashes marked the elections in a few union parishads (UP) in districts including Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar on Monday.
Earlier suspended elections to 160 UPs and nine municipalities in different districts of the country were held on the day.
After beginning of the polls at 8:00am on the day, clashes started in Chattogram's Sandwip, Bagerhat's Mongla, Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia and Moheshkhali, and Noakhali's Hatia upazila.
Due to the incidents, at least 10 candidates boycotted the elections while voting in four centres was postponed, report our correspondents from Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar.
Among the three deceased, 70-year-old Fatema Begum was killed during the pre-polls clashes that took place between the supporters of opponent candidates in Mongla of Bagerhat on Sunday night.
In Kutubjum union of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar, five people were shot during a gunfight that broke out between supporters of Awami League (AL) candidate Sheikh Kamal and independent candidate Mosharraf Hossain Khokon, an AL rebel, at a polling centre around 11:15am.
During the clash, a local named Abul Kalam was seriously injured and he died at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.
In Baraghop union of Kutubdia under Cox's
Bazar, a man named Abdul Halim was shot by law enforcers during a clash at a polling centre at noon. Voting was closed at Pilatkata Government Primary School and Kutubdia Government College centres.
At least 25 people were also injured in the clash.
Candidate of Boat symbol claimed that supporters of Khokon opened fire at Kutubjum Primary School, Pilatkata Government Primary School and Jamius Sunnah Darul Ulum Madrasa centres and snatched ballots. But, Khokon rejected the allegation and claimed that Sheikh Kamal's men did the occurrence.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 killed, several injured in UP polls-related clashes
275 more infected with dengue in 24 hours
Mosquito menace poses threat as dengue surge continues
Lowest 26 Covid deaths in 115 days
Seeking bank statements of 11 journos ‘unwanted’: Home Minister
Several places of the capital saw heavy traffic congestion
FOR THE LOVE OF NATURE
DGHS driver gets 30 yrs RI in arms case


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft