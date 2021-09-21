275 more infected with dengue in 24 hours

Some 275 more people infected with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 64 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 15,976 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 19. Among them, a total of 14,845

patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,072. Of them, 857 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 215 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 59 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 13 in September so far.

Among the deaths, 54 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division and Khulna division, one in Rajshahi.

Among 15,976 infected, a total of 5,620 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.





