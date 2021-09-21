Mosquito menace poses threat as dengue surge continues

Mosquito infestation has increased at an alarming rate in the capital and different places across the country, much to the worry of locals amid the spread of dengue.

Locals have blamed the authorities concerned for not taking timely action, which has led to the serious worsening of the situation.

The Ministry of Local Government has recently issued a letter, asking the mayors and the chief executive officers of 12 city corporations of the country as well as the secretaries of all the ministries to take action regarding the matter. At the same time, copies of 'National guidelines for prevention of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases' are being distributed to the persons concerned.

In the meantime, the government has formed a 'National committee for prevention of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases'. Tajul Islam, Minister for local government, has been appointed as the convener and the mayors of the two city corporations of Dhaka, secretaries of 12 ministries and five departmental heads as members of the 24-member high-level committee. Secretary of Local Government Department Helaluddin has been made the Member Secretary of the Committee.

After the formation of this committee, the Local Government Department has formed at least five more sub-committees at different stages.

A recent letter from the local government department to secretaries and heads of agencies in all ministries said, "The incidence of dengue in the capital has increased at an alarming rate since last May amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To prevent dengue, it is

important to ensure the spontaneous participation and proper coordination of all government/non-government departments or agencies as well as local government organizations."

According to the national guidelines of the Local Government Department, different ministries and departments have been asked to facilitate the import of pesticides to prevent the spread of mosquitoes and the destruction of breeding grounds. In order to increase the manpower and public awareness required for mosquito eradication, arrangements will be made to send text messages and audio messages on mobile phones through public and private media and also through BTRC.

Besides, all the city corporations and municipalities of the country have been given separate directions for mosquito eradication.

Talking to several city dwellers, it is learned that the role of the city corporation in mosquito eradication is still under question. Locals have mentioned the city corporations' negligence in the timely spraying of mosquito repellent pesticides as the cause among the people of all walks of life.

Shafia Akhter Shimu, Senior Assistant Secretary of the local government department, said, "We have received a report from an organization on mosquito-related issues where the origin of the mosquito is mentioned in the flower tubs of the buildings and houses under construction. We have written to all the ministries in this regard. Everyone's cooperation has been sought there. However, the local government department and all the agencies under it have already been given detailed guidelines in this regard."





