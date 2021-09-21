Lowest 26 Covid deaths in 115 days

The country witnessed the lowest Covid-19 deaths in the last 115 days as 26 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 27,251. Some 1,555 new cases were also detected during the 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 1,544,238.

Earlier on May 27, the country saw 22 deaths within 24 hours.

Besides, 1,565 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to

97.34 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,503,106, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 5.67 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 808 labs across the country tested 27,431 samples.





