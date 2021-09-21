DGHS driver gets 30 yrs RI in arms case

Video
Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Court Correspondent

A tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced Abdul Malek, driver of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for possessing firearms and ammunition.
Judge Md Robiul Alam of Special Tribunal-4 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the convict, Malek.
The judgement said Malek was sentenced to 15 years for possessing firearms and 15 years for possessing ammunition. But the punishment will run concurrently.
Earlier on September 13, the prosecution and
defence completed their arguments and fixed Monday for pronouncement of judgement.
The trial court examined 13 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.
On March 11, the same tribunal framed charges against Malek in the case.
The Investigation Officer of the case, Rapid Action Battalion Sub Inspector Mehedi Hasan Chawdhury submitted charge sheet against him on January 11.
The RAB arrested Abdul Malek, alias Driver Malek, from Turag area of the capital on the morning of September 20 last year on charges of being involved in various illegal activities.
A foreign pistol, five rounds of bullet, 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi counterfeit notes, a laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from him.
Driver Malek in a reaction told this correspondent that he did not get justice.
While the government lawyer Salauddin Hawlader said he is satisfied with the judgement.


