Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:47 PM
Germany will support BD in tackling climate change: Envoy

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Staff Correspondent

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster said that Germany's cooperation in all activities related to tackling the impact of climate change and in the ongoing development activities in Bangladesh will continue at an increasing pace.  
Referring to Bangladesh as a very close ally of Germany, the German
Ambassador said that this cooperation would be provided on the basis of mutual talks and expectations.  
Appreciating the development and progress of Bangladesh and the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the German Ambassador said that Germany would continue its cooperation through the Paris Climate Agreement and the Green Climate Fund.
German ambassador said this on Monday, while paying a courtesy call on the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin at the conference room of the ministry.  
Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Iqbal Abdullah Harun and Additional Secretary of the Climate Change Wing Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik were present on the occasion.
Environment Minister Md. Shahab Uddin told the German Ambassador that Bangladesh is playing a significant role in the international arena on climate change as the president of Climate Vulnerability Forum (CVF) and Vulnerable-20.  
As the president of CVF, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' for overall prosperity.
 He hoped that world leaders would reach a consensus on  providing 100 billion dollar annually by rich countries to developing countries at risk to tackle climate change, Article 6 (market mechanism) and other issues of the Paris Climate Agreement.
The minister thanked BMZ and German development agency GIZ for their cooperation in updating Bangladesh's 'Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan' and assisting in forest management.  
The minister also sought Germany's cooperation in technology transfer, capacity building, renewable energy and implementation of adaptation activities in urban areas and in all sectors related to climate change.


