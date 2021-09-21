Video
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
Front Page

UN warns of catastrophic pathway with current climate pledges

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Sept 20: The global average temperature will rise 2.7 degrees Celsius by century's end even if all countries meet their promised emissions cuts, a rise that is likely to worsen extreme wildfires, droughts and floods, the United Nations said in a report on Friday.
That level of warming, measured against preindustrial levels, is likely to increase the frequency of deadly heat waves and threaten coastal cities with rising sea levels, the country-by-country analysis concluded.
The United Nations Secretary General Antnio Guterres said it shows "the world is on a catastrophic pathway."
Perhaps most starkly, the new report displayed the large gap between what the scientific consensus urges world leaders to do and what those leaders have been willing to do so far. Emissions of planet-warming gases are poised to grow by 16 percent during
this decade compared with 2010 levels, even as the latest scientific research indicates that they need to decrease by at least a quarter by 2030 to avert the worst impacts of global warming.
Mr. Guterres is likely to drive home the sense of urgency next week when the world's presidents and prime ministers gather for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. It will continue to loom over the meeting of the 20 largest economies, known as the Group of 20, at their gathering in Rome in late October, and then be the focus of the United Nations-led international climate talks in November in Scotland.
Talks don't always yield results, though, as was made clear at a virtual meeting that President Biden hosted Friday, designed to nudge countries to make more ambitious pledges. Several key countries with high emissions, notably China, sent midlevel envoys.
    -New York Times


