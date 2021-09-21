Capital’s unwieldy traffic tangles defy troubleshooting

Despite numerous discussions and extensive research on the existing traffic system and cause of traffic congestion, the situation in the capital is getting worse by the day. The traffic congestion and traffic management weaknesses in the capital have been further highlighted after lifting of the recent lockdown clamped to prevent spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The city dwellers are not able to reach their destinations on time and finish the work even after leaving home with a lot of time in hand. On the contrary, after the relaxation of the lockdown, the people of the capital felt that the traffic system had collapsed.

Meanwhile, according to the traffic police, a lot of work of the people remained pending due to the rise of coronavirus infection and the subsequent lockdowns in phases. Now, as the lockdown has been lifted, city dwellers are flocking the streets to complete their unfinished work.

In addition, a large number of people are entering the capital from different parts of the country every day and going to different offices and courts to complete their various official works. City dwellers used to see traffic jams in the capital before. However, after the lockdown, the severity of traffic congestion has increased awfully.

On the other hand, the use of various mobile phone based apps has increased the level of traffic in Dhaka city. No car is sitting idle now. Many people are using these vehicles to stay safe from coronavirus infection. So, the density of all kind of vehicles on the roads has increased.

Besides, many development works such as Metrorail, construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway and various works of DESA, WASA and Titas Gas are ongoing making the city roads narrow.

Meanwhile, the traffic signal lights used to control vehicles on the streets have been out of order since the inception of the Corona. An only one out of 110 signal point is active in Dhaka North and South City

Corporation area. About three thousand coloured lights of 654 signal posts are useless. In this situation, attempts are being made to control the vehicles manually.

According to the traffic police department, the Dhaka city has a day population of about two and a half crore people. So, minimum 10 thousand traffic police personnel are needed for such huge population in the city. But, there are only 3,800 traffic police personnel. Due to these reasons, the members of the department are not able to control the vehicles even after hundreds of attempts. Often the traffic is getting out of control.

Sergeant Sharif Ahmed Sonnet of Tejgaon Traffic Police recently told the Daily Observer, "We, the traffic policemen are trying to manage the flow of traffic very sincerely. But, we fight very hard for uninterrupted traffic management as the number of roads in Dhaka city remains static and the number of vehicles on the roads is increasing day by day."

Regarding the useless traffic signal lights, he said, "The traffic police are not responsible for the control and management of the signal lights. These are controlled and maintained by the two city corporations of the city."

According to the Dhaka South City Corporation Traffic Engineering Circle, discussions are in progress to bring the signals under the control of the traffic police department. Moreover, discussion on establishing box-toilets for the police personnel at these signal points is underway.

Sirajul Islam, Project Director of Signal Lights, said all the points have been stalled since March 2019. Although the project was implemented in collaboration with the World Bank, it expired in March. Since then there is no maintenance.

Regarding controlling the movement of vehicles manually, Prof Shamsul Haque of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) told this correspondent, "It is a shame for the country to control traffic by hands, bamboo poles or flutes. It is important to remember that ordinary people, pedestrians and drivers are motivated to break the law for such work."

Traffic congestion is a long-standing problem in the capital Dhaka. This problem is increasing day by day. Today it stands at a stage from which it is becoming increasingly impossible to come back.

According to the World Traffic Index-2019, which is published by a research institute Nam Bio, and several other research institutes, Dhaka has risen to the top of the list of the crowded and traffic jammed cities in the world. This is never pleasant.

This problem of traffic jam did not arise in one day. The population of the city is increasing completely in an unplanned way and the number of vehicles is also increasing. The number, size and perimeter of roads have not increased compared to that. Where 25 per cent of the total area of a planned city needs to have roads where Dhaka has only 7 per cent.

Lack of knowledge of traffic management during peak hours, overcrowding of private vehicles, inadequacy of quality public transport, law breaking mentality of drivers, lack of cent per cent pedestrian friendly footpath, car parking everywhere, occupying the road and setting up shop on it and unscrupulous high budget mega projects instead of effective and low cost are the obstacles to traffic management in the Dhaka city identified by urban planners.

In this regard, Prof Shamsul Haque said, "If we want to think about traffic jam management in Dhaka city, first of all we have to talk about traffic management during peak hours. Most of us who are in charge of megacity management here do not understand science, it is not possible to control vehicles of a megacity with so little knowledge."

During peak hours, that is, office hours and office break, if the traffic on the roads can be kept normal, then it should be understood that the traffic management of the city is working properly. But, in our Dhaka city it is not seen at all. Even, all the flyovers in the city, which are built on a huge budget, face traffic jams regularly during peak hours. The same picture is seen in U-loops and U-turns.

Since we have less road capacity here, we have to think of small alternatives. Which would be a low cost or costless idea but highly effective. The first thing to do is to discourage small private cars. Officially stop issuing unnecessary private car licences. If a licence has to be issued, then a new car licence has to be issued considering the number and importance of family members. In addition, bringing public transport under one company to improve and facilitate the transportation of citizens through quality vehicles. These tasks do not require much expense, he added.

Meanwhile, Bus Route Rationalization Committee, a body formed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2018 to reduce traffic jam in the city, proposed to set up 10 bus terminals on the outskirts of Dhaka city for inter-district bus services.

If implemented, inter-district buses will not enter the capital and buses will drop passengers at the designated bus terminals. After getting off from inter-district buses passengers will board city's public transports to reach their destinations.

However, public transport experts think otherwise. They think it will mount public sufferings. They suggested maximum use of the existing roads by eliminating uncontrolled parking and recovering footpaths from street vendors to encourage pedestrians to use them.

Transportation planning expert Dr Adil Mohammed Khan, a teacher of Urban and Regional Planning Department at Jahangirnagar University, said, "The decision not to allow inter-district buses into the city is a critical initiative as it will mount people's misery and enhance transport cost."

"I think that the inter-district buses should be allowed into Dhaka city only to drop and pick passengers and the proposed terminals can be used as parking area of the surplus buses," he added.





