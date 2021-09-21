Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No VAT from private univs

HC tells govt authorities

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the authorities concerned to refrain from realising 15 per cent value-added tax (VAT) from the private universities.
The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why collecting 15 per cent VAT from the private universities would not be declared illegal.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar passed the order and rule after hearing a writ petition filed by the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) challenging the government's move to collect 15 per cent VAT from the private universities.
The Secretary of Finance Division, Secretary of Law and Justice Division, Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) and two others have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Lawyer Dr Chowdhury Ishrak Ahmed Siddiky
appeared for the writ petition while Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly represented the State.
Following the HC order, the government cannot not charge 15 per cent VAT from any private university, said lawyer Chowdhury Ishrak Ahmed Siddiky.
Earlier, on September 5 in 2016, an HC bench had declared imposing 15 per cent income tax on private universities, and private medical, dental and engineering colleges illegal.
Two days later, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division stayed the HC verdict for two months.
The Appellate Division on February 9 this year asked the NBR not to collect income tax from private universities in the country until further order.
The NBR in a gazette notification on June 28 in 2007 imposed income tax on private universities approved by the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.
On July 1 in 2010, another gazette notification was issued saying that all private higher education institutions have to pay 15 per cent income tax.
Later, the private university authorities moved with several writ petitions challenging the government's decision.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 killed, several injured in UP polls-related clashes
275 more infected with dengue in 24 hours
Mosquito menace poses threat as dengue surge continues
Lowest 26 Covid deaths in 115 days
Seeking bank statements of 11 journos ‘unwanted’: Home Minister
Several places of the capital saw heavy traffic congestion
FOR THE LOVE OF NATURE
DGHS driver gets 30 yrs RI in arms case


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft