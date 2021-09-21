No VAT from private univs

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the authorities concerned to refrain from realising 15 per cent value-added tax (VAT) from the private universities.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why collecting 15 per cent VAT from the private universities would not be declared illegal.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar passed the order and rule after hearing a writ petition filed by the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) challenging the government's move to collect 15 per cent VAT from the private universities.

The Secretary of Finance Division, Secretary of Law and Justice Division, Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) and two others have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Lawyer Dr Chowdhury Ishrak Ahmed Siddiky

appeared for the writ petition while Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly represented the State.

Following the HC order, the government cannot not charge 15 per cent VAT from any private university, said lawyer Chowdhury Ishrak Ahmed Siddiky.

Earlier, on September 5 in 2016, an HC bench had declared imposing 15 per cent income tax on private universities, and private medical, dental and engineering colleges illegal.

Two days later, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division stayed the HC verdict for two months.

The Appellate Division on February 9 this year asked the NBR not to collect income tax from private universities in the country until further order.

The NBR in a gazette notification on June 28 in 2007 imposed income tax on private universities approved by the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.

On July 1 in 2010, another gazette notification was issued saying that all private higher education institutions have to pay 15 per cent income tax.

Later, the private university authorities moved with several writ petitions challenging the government's decision.





