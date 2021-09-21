

Take bold steps to fight climate change impact

While placing six recommendations at a closed-door meeting with the world leaders on climate change on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Sheikh Hasina also

renewed her call for strict implementation of the Paris Agreement to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres jointly hosted the meeting in New York this morning local time (Bangladesh time tonight).

In her proposals, the Bangladesh prime minister put emphasis on realization of annual $100 billion climate fund from the developed countries with 50 per cent of the fund for adaptation and resilience, especially to climate vulnerable countries.

Underscoring the need for new financial mechanisms and transfer of green technology to the developing countries, the premier called for addressing losses and damages, as well as large-scale population displacements due to climate change.

Mentioning that CVF (Climate Vulnerable Forum) countries need capacity building support to tackle the double jeopardy of pandemic and disaster, Sheikh Hasina said the international community has a "special responsibility" to support the climate vulnerable countries in their adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Highlighting adverse impacts of the climate change, she said despite having slightest contribute to the global green house gas emissions, climate vulnerable countries are the worst sufferers.

Referring to a recent IPCC report, the premier said the report has provided a grim picture about the future and depicted that the global temperature may rise above 1.5 degrees Celsius.

About her government's role in facing climate change, she mentioned that Bangladesh has emerged as a global pioneer on adaptation and resilience regarding adverse impact of the climate change.

Recently, Bangladesh submitted an ambitious and updated NDC to the UNFCCC, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that the government also adopted the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' focusing on green growth, resilient infrastructure and renewable energy.

The prime minister said, as the Chair of the CVF and the V20, her government's key focus is to promote the interests of the climate vulnerable countries.

"Bangladesh is also sharing best practices and adaptation knowledge with other climate vulnerable countries through the GCA South Asia regional office in Dhaka," she added.

Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Sunday evening to attend the 76th UNGA. -BSS







