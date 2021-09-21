Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Delay in govt action against fraudulent MLM cos irks HC

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday criticised the government role for delaying action against fraud of e-commerce and multi-level marketing (MLM) companies saying that people's money is being looted and laundered to foreign countries,
Who will be responsible? The HC questioned.
After hundreds of people become penniless by investing money in e-ecommerce and MLM companies like Evaly, e-Orange and Destiny, the government is taking action against them now, said the HC.
During a hearing on a writ petition seeking a ban on private lending in the country, the HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Zakir Hossain made these remarks on Monday.
'Action is being taken after I have lost my savings. Where is the remedy for this? I am going from door to door after losing my money. It does not matter that the accused persons are being arrested or jailed, where does all the money go? We are failing to stop such theft,' the HC observed.
Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik represented the State.
In response, Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik said the allegation of inactivity of the government is not right. The Ehsan Group owner and Evaly's top officials have already been arrested.
Addressing the DAG, the HC said, "The government's responsibility is to ensure the basic rights of the citizens and establish the rule of law in the country. Is the government carrying it out properly?'
Later, the court fixed September 27 for further hearing and order on the writ petition.
On September 7, the writ petition was filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon as public interest litigation seeking ban on private lending in the country.
After filing the writ petition, Sumon said, "In every area of the country, there is a business of private lending in the name of cooperative society. People are pursuing high-interest rates in the name of private lending. Therefore, people have become hostages to these loan sharks."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Delay in govt action against fraudulent MLM cos irks HC
DU invites application for Bangabandhu Ph.D scholarship
3 schoolboys among 4 killed in road accidents
One more new pvt univ approved
BNP plotting to make EC controversial before next polls: Quader  
Painting award giving ceremony of AL today
Help judges acquire skill in info technology: President
BNP's three-day meeting to strengthen party: Fakhrul


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft