Delay in govt action against fraudulent MLM cos irks HC

The High Court (HC) on Monday criticised the government role for delaying action against fraud of e-commerce and multi-level marketing (MLM) companies saying that people's money is being looted and laundered to foreign countries,

Who will be responsible? The HC questioned.

After hundreds of people become penniless by investing money in e-ecommerce and MLM companies like Evaly, e-Orange and Destiny, the government is taking action against them now, said the HC.

During a hearing on a writ petition seeking a ban on private lending in the country, the HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Zakir Hossain made these remarks on Monday.

'Action is being taken after I have lost my savings. Where is the remedy for this? I am going from door to door after losing my money. It does not matter that the accused persons are being arrested or jailed, where does all the money go? We are failing to stop such theft,' the HC observed.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik represented the State.

In response, Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik said the allegation of inactivity of the government is not right. The Ehsan Group owner and Evaly's top officials have already been arrested.

Addressing the DAG, the HC said, "The government's responsibility is to ensure the basic rights of the citizens and establish the rule of law in the country. Is the government carrying it out properly?'

Later, the court fixed September 27 for further hearing and order on the writ petition.

On September 7, the writ petition was filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon as public interest litigation seeking ban on private lending in the country.

After filing the writ petition, Sumon said, "In every area of the country, there is a business of private lending in the name of cooperative society. People are pursuing high-interest rates in the name of private lending. Therefore, people have become hostages to these loan sharks."





